Celebrations at Prince William School in Oundle following Ofsted inspection

Staff and students at Prince William School in Oundle are celebrating an exceptional Ofsted report following a recent inspection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school has described as ‘inclusive and nurturing’ and learners’ behaviour said to be ‘exemplary’ in the new Ofsted report.

Ofsted carried out the ungraded inspection in April to measure how the school is performing since its last graded inspection in 2020, when it was assessed as ‘good’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspection team found the school’s work has significantly improved across all areas since the last inspection and identified particular strengths around its ‘ambitious’ curriculum, effective support for disadvantaged pupils and those with special educational needs, and ‘exceptional’ personal development offer.

There have been celebrations at Prince William School

The report says: “Pupils thrive at this inclusive and nurturing school. Staff share a belief that pupils can achieve excellent outcomes, whatever their starting point. The school has the highest expectations of every pupil. Pupils succeed because they understand and live out these expectations.”

The report also states: “Clear routines and boundaries teach pupils to be responsible. As a result, pupils concentrate on their learning and take pride in their work. Pupils’ relationships with each other and adults are strong and caring. They treat one another with high levels of respect and courtesy.”

The quality of education was praised, with the inspectors saying: “There is a sharp focus on high standards and improvement throughout all aspects of the school’s provision. The curriculum is broad, aspirational and ambitious. As a result, pupils, including those who are disadvantaged, achieve very well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspection team also praised the school’s enrichment and extra-curricular offer and highlighted how well the school is supported by its governors and by the trust it belongs to, East Midlands Academy Trust. Staff were said to be ‘proud to work at the school’.

Headteacher Anna Hewes said: “Prince William School has a proven record of delivering strong teaching, learning and pastoral support, as evidenced by our last graded inspection back in 2020, but the last five years have seen our learners significantly impacted by Covid.

“This latest Ofsted report and the sustained improvement it recognises is a real achievement within that context and a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of both our staff and our students.

“I am so proud to be working with this whole school community, from our incredible staff to our supportive parents and wonderful students. This report is truly a reflection of what I see in our school every single day and I am so thrilled that this has been recognised by the inspection team.”

The report is available to read at https://pws.emat.uk/our-school/ofsted