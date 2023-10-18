Celebrations at Peterborough's Newark Hill Academy after Good Ofsted inspection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There have been celebrations at a Peterborough school after Ofsted inspectors rated it as Good in their latest report.

The inspectors said Newark Hill Academy continues to be ‘good’ across all five judgement areas.

Principal Sonia Kendal, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of this Ofsted inspection which reflects the hard work and dedication of our pupils and staff.”

Principal Sonia Kendal with pupils from the school

“I was pleased to hear that pupils had described the school as welcoming to inspectors. Our school motto is ‘all different, all welcome’ and to see it so clearly shine through in everyday life at Newark Hill Academy is exactly what we aim to achieve here.”

The academy, which is part of the Greenwood Academies Trust, was described by inspectors as a ‘pleasant place to learn’. The report stated that pupils use the word ‘welcoming’ to describe their school and that they appreciate the individual care and attention that adults give to them.

Praise was given to the academy’s leaders for being ‘unwavering in their determination’ to provide a good quality of education. Inspectors applauded the ‘ambitious’ curriculum’ which has been ‘designed to build pupils’ knowledge in clearly defined steps’.

Reading has been ‘rightly prioritised’, with the report stating: ‘Pupils learn to read the moment they start school and follow a well-sequenced reading curriculum. Pupils of all ages read books that are selected for their rich vocabulary. Older pupils read with increasing fluency. Pupils read often.’

Children were also said to be provided with a range of ‘meaningful learning opportunities to develop their creativity and curiosity’.

It was also noted that Greenwood Academies Trust provided ‘effective oversight of school standards and holds leaders effectively to account’.

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, added: “Good judgements across the board is a fantastic achievement and is testament to the hard work, determination and commitment of Sonia Kendal and her colleagues.”

“I’m incredibly proud that the report highlighted how the academy is pleasant place to learn, that staff enjoy working there, and that our Trust provides effective oversight of standards. We are all working together to ensure every child thrives and this is obvious at Newark Hill Academy as shown by the report.”