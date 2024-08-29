Celebrations at Peterborough nursery after receiving Outstanding Ofsted rating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manager speaks of her pride at grade as nursery receives outstanding grade for the first time

There have been celebrations at a Peterborough nursery after they were given an Outstanding grading by Ofsted.

Inspectors visited Stars Day Nursery Bushfield in Orton in July, with their new report revealing the nursery had been given the top score for the first time ever.

Stars Day Nursery was rated as ‘Outstanding’ in all areas inspected - quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Staff and children at Stars Day Nursery Bushfield celebrate the top grade

"Teaching is more than a job for us; it’s a commitment to ensuring that every child in our care receives the best possible start in life"

Sallyann Frisby the senior nursery manager paid tribute to the team working at the nursery, and said: “I am immensely proud of my team for achieving an ‘Outstanding’ rating from Ofsted. This accomplishment is a testament to their unwavering dedication, passion, and hard work. Every day, they pour their hearts into creating a nurturing, safe environment where every child’s learning and development is prioritised.

"Teaching is more than a job for us; it’s a commitment to ensuring that every child in our care receives the best possible start in life. Our team’s focus on excellence in education and fostering a love for learning is what makes this achievement truly special.

"I couldn’t be prouder of them all’’

In her report, Louise Harris the Ofsted inspector said: ‘’Children flourish in this welcoming nursery; they develop warm and trusting relationships with staff that know them incredibly well.

"All children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities, thrive in this nursery.

"Children develop a love of books. They snuggle up with staff and enjoy stories in the garden."

"The manager is extremely focused on improving outcomes for all children"

The report also had special praise for the management at the nursery. It said: “Leadership and management are exceptionally strong. The management team has created a supportive culture. It is dedicated and committed to supporting the well-

being of the staff team. As a result, all staff confirm they feel extremely well supported.

"The manager is extremely focused on improving outcomes for all children. She has ambitious plans to develop the provision further. The manager strives to continually improve the teaching and experiences children receive and shares this passion with her team.”

Report ‘a true reflection of the hard work, dedication and passion’ of team

Mohammed Younis OBE the CEO of Stars Day Nurseries said: “We are thrilled to have received an ‘Outstanding’ rating from Ofsted—a true reflection of the hard work, dedication and passion of our managers, Sallyann and Sophie, and their incredible team. Their unwavering commitment to providing children with the best start, prioritising learning and wellbeing, and fostering a safe, nurturing environment makes me incredibly proud. This achievement adds to us now having ‘9’ Ofsted Outstanding’s across our group of fifteen nurseries, with our other settings holding a Good Ofsted rating and one awaiting inspection later this year.”

To read the report in full, visit https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/EY487607