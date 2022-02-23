Celebrations at Peterborough nursery after outstanding Ofsted report

The nursery, located on Park Road, were visited by inspectors in January.

The Nursery was last inspected in May 2013 when it was graded outstanding as well.

Kirsty, the Manger at Bright Stars Day Nursery, says “It fills me with such pride that we were again, awarded outstanding in all areas and we will continue to work hard with all our children and families in the future.”

Inspectors said the nursery was outstanding

The OFSETD report said “all children receive an exemplary standard of care and education. They wholeheartedly benefit from such warm and loving interactions with the staff who care for them.”

The report also praises the leadership and management of the nursery and calls it “worthy of dissemination to others”.

Inspectors highlighted the work of staff at the nursery, saying ‘without exception, staff are eager to share their extremely high levels of enthusiasm for their role and demonstrate this in all that they do.’

Kirsty added: “We are all so proud to work at Bright Stars and have embedded such strong rapports with all our parents and carers that we were nothing but ready for it.

“When we all look back and discuss what we have been through during the pandemic, it fills us with pride. We all rallied together and supported each other in times of need, whilst ensuring our children were well cared for and parents supported.”

Bright Stars Day Nursery is part of the Stars Day Nurseries group who run fourteen nurseries in Peterborough and Lincolnshire.