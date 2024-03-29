Celebrations at Nene Valley, Woodston and Orton Wistow Primary Schools in Peterborough as trust celebrates 5th birthday
There have been celebrations at a number of Peterborough schools this week as an education trust celebrated its 5th anniversary
The OWN Trust was founded in 2019, special assemblies were held at Nene Valley, Woodston, and Orton Wistow Primary School this week.
The trust presented each school with five non-fiction books for their current and future children to enjoy.
OWN Trust Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Mansell, presented the books to the children and headteachers of each school: Colin Marks (Orton Wistow), Neil Reilly (Nene Valley), and Becky Ford (Woodston).
Stuart said: “We are delighted to celebrate the first five years of OWN Trust with a gift to each school that will benefit the children. We look forward to another five years and more of working collaboratively with children, parents, and staff to transform aspirations, change attitudes, and raise achievements for our community through our passionate belief in the power of education.”
Neil Reilly, Nene Valley Primary School headteacher, said the books would be appreciated for years to come. He said: “Celebrating five years of OWN Trust gives us all an opportunity to reflect on how the trust has grown in strength from its inception. It also gives us an opportunity to look forward to what we can achieve together during the next five years and beyond. The selection of books that we have chosen is linked to Nene Valley’s house captains. They will allow the children to further understand the important contribution our house captains made to society.”
The books received as part of the 5-Year celebrations include a variety of non-fiction texts chosen by each school. Nene Valley Primary School chose books about the famous and influential people who represent their houses: Marie Curie, Stephen Hawking, Charles Darwin, Isaac Newton, and Mary Jackson. Orton Wistow Primary School opted for a set of DK Children’s Anthologies about Intriguing Animals, Aquatic Life, Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Life, Wonders of Nature, and Mysteries of the Universe. Woodston Primary School chose an Encyclopaedia, the Guinness World Records 2024, and books about Mythical Beasts, Mysteries of the Universe, and Intriguing Animals.