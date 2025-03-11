Celebrations at Deepings School following Ofsted Inspection

Inspectors say ‘The work of The Deepings School has improved in recent times’

There have been celebrations at The Deepings School after Ofsted inspectors praised the work being carried out at the school.

The inspectors visited the school last month, and praised the staff and pupils there, saying work has improved.

Kirstie Johnson, head teacher at The Deepings School, part of Anthem Schools Trust, said: “I am immensely proud to lead a school where teachers, support staff and students have immersed themselves in driving school improvement to achieve this outcome.

“The transformation has happened in just 17 months.

“Our work doesn’t stop there. We will use the report and feedback to further strengthen and develop the Deepings School in line with our mission, ‘Every student to thrive and feel valued.’”

In their report, the inspectors said: “The school ensures that pupils can read well. It has appropriate systems in place to recognise when pupils have gaps in their reading knowledge. These pupils are well supported to catch up quickly.

“The school prepares pupils well for their lives in modern Britain. For instance, the curriculum supports pupils to learn about diversity, equality and the fundamental British values. The curriculum for personal, social and health education teaches pupils how to stay physically and mentally healthy. They learn how to keep themselves safe, including online, and to maintain positive relationships.”

The inspectors also praised the work done to improve behaviour, saying: “Behaviour has improved. Pupils have positive attitudes to learning and try hard. When incidents of poor behaviour happen, they are dealt with fairly and consistently. Pupils who struggle to regulate their behaviour receive effective support that helps them to improve. Attendance has also got better. The school has strong systems in place to monitor attendance and understands the reasons why some pupils are absent. Staff support these pupils well to help them attend more often.”

The inspector did give staff work to do at the school, saying: “Although the curriculum has improved, it is not delivered consistently well. Teachers have good subject knowledge. The school has provided training in planned strategies to support high-quality teaching. However, these are often not implemented effectively. At times, teachers do not check pupils’ understanding or correct misconceptions when needed. In some lessons, activities do not focus sharply enough on the knowledge that pupils need to learn. As a result, pupils’ learning across the curriculum is often insecure. However, this is not the case in the sixth form.”

Mohsen Ojja, CEO of Anthem Schools Trust, said: “We are very pleased to see such a good report for The Deepings School and the trust extends its congratulations to Kirstie and all the team there for the improvements they have overseen.

“Anthem Schools Trust remains committed to working together to create ambitious and successful schools in which every child thrives and I am very proud to see this ethos reflected so well in The Deepings’ Ofsted report.”

To read the report in full, visit https://www.deepings.anthemtrust.uk/21/ofsted-reports