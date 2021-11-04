Campaign launched to find more school governors in Peterborough
A campaign has been launched to find more school governors in Peterborough.
Schools are looking for governors who can bring a variety of skills and expertise from a wide range of backgrounds.
Governors – who are volunteers –support the strategic leadership of the school, providing support, challenge and accountability to the school’s headteacher and senior leaders. The headteacher is responsible for the operational running of the school on a day-to-day basis.
Peterborough City Council is particularly seeking to build diverse governing bodies which reflect the communities they serve, enabling children to succeed and thrive.
Previous experience of being a school governor is not necessary, as full induction and training will be offered. Experience of working in education is not necessary either.
Governors are usually appointed for a four-year term. Time commitments vary from school to school, but to fulfil the role effectively governors are expected to sit on individual committees, visit the school regularly and attend full governing body meetings.
Responsibilities include working as part of a team, maintaining educational standards and performance, holding the school to account and monitoring the school’s budget.
Further information about the role and how to apply can be found at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/schools-and-education/school-governors
Cllr Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for children’s services, education, skills and the university, said: “School governors play a vital role in education. By volunteering as a school governor you will make a real difference to the lives of local children and ensure every child receives the education they deserve. If you want to make a difference to the education and lives of children, give something back to the community and learn new skills - then we need you.”