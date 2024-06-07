Cambridgeshire student wins prestigious Apprenticeship Guide cover competition
and live on Freeview channel 276
The winning design, produced by student Bethanie Agnes, will grace the front cover of the upcoming edition of the Apprenticeship Guide 2025.
The competition, which was open to 15- to 18-year-olds studying arts, design, or media across England, sought to find a unique and fresh cover design. This year’s theme was ‘What inspires you?’—a canvas for students to express their unique perspective, passions, and sources of inspiration.
A spokesperson for the Apprenticeship Guide said, “We have had feedback from schools that apprenticeships are becoming more popular and more competitive every year.
“Bethanie’s design was exactly what we were looking for, and her natural talent is clearly reflected in her work. We hope winning this competition will give Bethanie’s portfolio a boost for when she applies to future opportunities.”
Entries came from all over the country. The runners-up were Jennifer Ho, from Holt School in Wokingham, and Matty Cunningham, from Leeds City College.
The Apprenticeship Guide, the most comprehensive source of information on apprenticeships in England, offers concise summaries of every apprenticeship programme available, along with easy-to-read guidance on applying and securing roles across both the private and public sectors. The 2024/2025 edition-now available for pre-order at a special discounted price of £20 (RRP £40)-promises to be an invaluable resource for students, parents, and educators alike.
"We are incredibly proud of all the participants who entered this year's competition," continued the spokesperson for the Apprenticeship Guide. "The standard of entry received was incredibly high, and Bethanie's design will not only be a striking cover but also a reminder of the incredible talent and potential that apprenticeships help to nurture."
The Apprenticeship Guide 2025, featuring Bethanie's cover design, will be available in print from September 2025. To pre-order your copy and take advantage of the special discounted rate, visit apprenticeshipguide.co.uk.