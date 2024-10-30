Birchtree Pre-School and Dogsthorpe Library team up to ignite a love for books in young learners

Family Action’s Pre-School in Dogsthorpe is going beyond the classroom to nurture a love of books and language in their young learners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of an ongoing partnership, children at Birchtree Pre-School are making regular visits to Dogsthorpe Library, where they attend weekly story and rhyme sessions. This collaboration is part of the pre-school’s commitment to providing varied and enriching educational experiences that support children’s early development.

Family Action pre-school supervisor, Jo Fox, explains, “We attend weekly rhyme times and story sessions at Dogsthorpe Library. It’s wonderful to take the children out into the local community and introduce them to a range of fun books and stories. The library gives them a new space to join in with songs and nursery rhymes, expanding their experiences in a unique environment and walking to and from the library also provides children with chances to explore their neighbourhood, practice road safety, and build valuable life skills.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children at Birchtree Pre-School relish the opportunity to gather for engaging storytimes led by Dogsthorpe Library’s skilled staff or participate in lively rhyme sessions that encourage language development and social skills. The songs and stories that the children enjoy foster both literacy and a strong connection to the local library. The sessions emphasise listening skills and introduce children to the joy of books, laying an early foundation for literacy and a lifelong love of reading.

Birchtree Pre-School at Dogsthorpe Library

Cheryl Melkowski, assistant librarian at Dogsthorpe Library, highlights the value of these sessions for the local community. “Our rhyme times are an opportunity to encourage a love of reading and enjoyment of libraries. They provide a fun, free, and safe space to meet others. Repetition of songs and rhymes supports language, literacy, and social development.”

Family Action runs five pre-schools in Peterborough, offering high quality early years education and childcare during term-time. For more information about Family Action’s pre-schools, visit Peterborough Pre-schools - Family Action.

Alternatively, if you would like to know more about Birchtree Pre-school and how it works with the local community please call on 07724657125 or contact [email protected].