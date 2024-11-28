Barry Hearn OBE inspires audience at Kimbolton School

Kimbolton School, Cambridgeshire, hosted an unforgettable evening with Barry Hearn OBE, one of the most influential figures in global sports management and promotion, on 22 November 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event drew sports enthusiasts, business leaders, alumni, staff, pupils and members of the public, all eager to hear from the Chairman of Matchroom Sport, whose innovative approach has revolutionised the sports industry. From boxing to snooker, and darts to golf, Barry has left an indelible mark on a multitude of sports, including his tenure as Chairman of the Professional Darts Corporation.

The evening commenced at 7.00pm with Barry sharing captivating anecdotes from his career and offering unique insights into the strategies that have propelled him to the forefront of the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A highlight of the evening was an engaging Q&A session, where attendees had the opportunity to pose questions to Barry directly, delving deeper into his philosophy and experiences. The event concluded with a book signing session, giving guests a chance to connect with the celebrated sports promoter personally.

Barry Hearn giving inspiring talk at Kimbolton School

Alex Tudor, Cricket Professional at Kimbolton School, said: “We were proud to host such an inspiring event at our school and Barry was nothing short of exceptional. His journey of innovation, resilience, and success serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of passion and determination - qualities that resonate strongly with our school values. Delivered with humour and authenticity, his talk was a real hit, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. We thank Barry for taking the time to visit our school and share his remarkable story.”

All proceeds from the event will go towards enhancing sporting opportunities at Kimbolton School, funding new resources to nurture pupils’ athletic potential and expand their access to diverse sports.