Award-winning children's writer Onjali Q. Raúf visits Peterborough school

Award-winning author and activist Onjali Q. Raúf, known for her bestselling debut The Boy at the Back of the Class, will be visiting Stanground Academy in Peterborough next week.

The novel, which tells the heartwarming story of Ahmet, a nine-year-old Syrian refugee adapting to life in a new school after fleeing his war-torn homeland, has sold over 200,000 copies and won international accolades including the Blue Peter Award and the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize in the UK; the Sakura Medal of Japan, and the Prix Janusz Lorczak of France.

During her visit, Raúf will discuss her acclaimed work and her other stories, offering students an inspiring opportunity to engage with themes of kindness, courage, and social justice.

In addition to her literary contributions, Raúf is the founder of Making Herstory, a charity dedicated to addressing the abuse and exploitation of women and girls, and is also the founder of O's Refugee Aid Team, which delivers emergency aid convoys for frontline response teams assisting refugee families struggling to survive in the fields and forests of Calais and Dunkirk.