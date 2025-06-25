Author visit sparks reading excitement at Peterborough’s Discovery Primary Academy

Pupils at Discovery Primary Academy in Walton enjoyed a first-hand storytelling experience when popular children’s author Guy Bass paid a visit.

Guy, best known for his Stitch Head series, entertained pupils with amusing stories from his childhood, recited hilarious poems and gave a behind-the-scenes look at how he creates his incredible books. His energy kept the children engaged from start to finish, leaving them inspired to read more – and even write their own stories one day!

The author visit was a special part of the academy’s celebrations for the opening of their brand-new library, Readers’ Retreat.

It marked an exciting new chapter, highlighting the school’s commitment to cultivating a passion for reading in every pupil. Discovery Primary Academy was fortunate to join the National Literacy Trust’s Libraries for Primaries initiative, a nationwide campaign dedicated to ensuring every primary school in the UK has access to a well-resourced library.

Author Guy Bass opening the new library at Discovery Primary Academy

Becky Marrs, Manager for the National Literacy Trust in Peterborough, said: “The rising cost of living means parents are finding it harder to provide access to a wide range of books for their children. School libraries help level the playing field for children from different backgrounds. They support academic engagement and achievement, as well as improving a child’s empathy and wellbeing. We hope pupils enjoying this library at Discovery are inspired to become lifelong readers.”

By participating in the programme, Discovery has transformed an empty space into a warm, welcoming library where children can explore a world of books and ignite their imaginations. The new space not only provides access to a diverse range of literature but also serves as a hub for fostering a lifelong enthusiasm for books, empowering young minds to thrive both inside and outside the classroom.

To mark this special occasion, the headteacher, Michelle Siequien, shared her thoughts on the new library and its impact on the school community, saying: “We are incredibly proud to open this new library, which will be a vibrant space for our pupils to discover the joy of reading. The Readers’ Retreat reflects our commitment to nurturing confident, curious learners who are excited to explore new worlds through books. We thank everyone involved for helping us bring this vision to life.”

