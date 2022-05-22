How the ne ARU Peterborough campus is expected to look.

Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough, the new university for the region, is taking to the road next week to give potential students and their future employers an opportunity to find out more about what the university can do for them prior to opening in September.

The university will be hosting roadshows in Wisbech, Spalding, Huntingdon and March.

The tour begins at Peterborough’s Serpentine Green Shopping centre on Monday, 23 May between 9am and 5.30pm.

During each visit, members of the expert ARU Peterborough team will be on hand to answer any questions prospective students, their friends and relatives, and potential employers may have.

Professor Ross Renton, Principal of ARU Peterborough, has encouraged residents to visit their nearest roadshow and meet with the university team.

Professor Renton said: “The roadshows will give you an excellent opportunity to ask absolutely anything about the wealth of opportunities available at your new university.

“We have been working with over 170 local employers to co-create courses that will enable students to access rewarding high-skilled jobs across the region.”

Jamie Jones, Vice Principal of ARU Peterborough, will be on hand at the roadshows to discuss all aspects of higher education and employability. He said: “I grew up in Peterborough and remain a proud member of the community. I know first-hand the transformative impact of a university education and I am keen to inspire others to access our courses.”

Councillor Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education and the University, added: “The opening of our university is an important historical milestone for the city. The roadshow will answer any questions that potential students, their friends and families and potential employers may have. It will also showcase the vast number of innovative courses available, which will make sure our young people are career ready and boost their earning power during their careers.”

The new university will offer over 30 different course, ranging from Accounting to Social Work. There will also be many truly innovative courses, for example Mobile Gaming Design and Development, Mechatronic and Manufacturing Engineering, and Environmental Management.

All of the courses have been designed with the help of over 170 local employers to ensure students graduate with skills truly valued by employers.