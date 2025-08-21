Arthur Mellows Village College GCSE Results 2025

Whilst there were a large number of individual successes, special congratulations should go to our top performing student:
- Katherine Yan Xi He 10 x Grade 9, 1 x Grade 8
The following students also deserve special mention for their impressive achievements:
|Analogbei Daniella
|Groves Lois
|Saggers Jack
|Rose Elise
|Gill Grace
|Ling Georgia
|Robinson Alisha
|Short Katy
|Peat Annabelle
|Diaz-Knight Samuel
|Cotton Josh
|Cradock Jack
|Marsden Lucy
|Porter Chloe
|Richardson Grace
John Gilligan, Head of College, congratulated students on an outstanding set of results. “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students. Their results reflect the hard work and commitment they demonstrated throughout and the support of their families and teachers. We are delighted that they are all able to progress onto the next stage of their education or training. We look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”