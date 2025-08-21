Georgia Lingplaceholder image
Georgia Ling

Arthur Mellows Village College GCSE Results 2025

By Alison Ross
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 11:18 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 13:08 BST
Once again, the results achieved by the students in Year 11 this year are extremely pleasing and recognise the hard work that students have put into their studies. We wish to acknowledge how incredibly proud we are of all of the students in Year 11 and look forward to seeing them go on to the next steps of their education of which a large number will be joining us in the Sixth Form.

Whilst there were a large number of individual successes, special congratulations should go to our top performing student:

  • Katherine Yan Xi He 10 x Grade 9, 1 x Grade 8

The following students also deserve special mention for their impressive achievements:

Analogbei Daniella
Groves Lois
Saggers Jack
Rose Elise
Gill Grace
Ling Georgia
Robinson Alisha
Short Katy
Peat Annabelle
Diaz-Knight Samuel
Cotton Josh
Cradock Jack
Marsden Lucy
Porter Chloe
Richardson Grace

John Gilligan, Head of College, congratulated students on an outstanding set of results. “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students. Their results reflect the hard work and commitment they demonstrated throughout and the support of their families and teachers. We are delighted that they are all able to progress onto the next stage of their education or training. We look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”

El Rose

1. Contributed

El Rose Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Chloe Porter

2. Contributed

Chloe Porter Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Danielle Analogbei

3. Contributed

Danielle Analogbei Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Jack Cradock

4. Contributed

Jack Cradock Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Jack Rose
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice