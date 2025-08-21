Georgia Ling

Arthur Mellows Village College GCSE Results 2025

Once again, the results achieved by the students in Year 11 this year are extremely pleasing and recognise the hard work that students have put into their studies. We wish to acknowledge how incredibly proud we are of all of the students in Year 11 and look forward to seeing them go on to the next steps of their education of which a large number will be joining us in the Sixth Form.