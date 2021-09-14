Applications now open for September 2022 school places in Peterborough

PA Archive/PA Images

Any child transferring from primary school to secondary school next year must apply for a place by October 31 this year and will be offered a place on March 1 2022.

While children due to start at primary school next September must complete their application by January 15 2022 and will be notified on national offer day, April 19 2022.

Online applications have been encouraged and parents/carers have been reminded that they must apply to the correct council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are a Cambridgeshire resident, you will have to make your application through Cambridgeshire County Council’s Admissions Team, even if you want to apply for a school outside Cambridgeshire. If you are a Peterborough resident you must apply to Peterborough City Council.

Parents have been advised to apply for a place at their child’s catchment school to maximise the chances of obtaining a place.

Cllr Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education, Skills and the University, said: “There is always a demand for school places and some parents will naturally be disappointed that their child has not been offered a place at their first choice school. But if parents apply online and apply to their child’s catchment school if they can, we are more likely to be able to meet their wishes and ensure all children benefit from an enjoyable and fulfilling education.”