Appeal lost to build SEN school in Farcet near Peterborough

Road safety concerns see plans to build school for children with special educational needs blocked

Concerns about road safety have seen plans to build a new school for children with special educational needs blocked.

A planning inspector said the proposed school would have “poor accessibility” and that the lack of space for children to be dropped off and picked up raised highway safety concerns.

The plans to build the Conquest Drove SEN school, in Conquest Drove, Farcet, were put forward by Danex Properties Ltd.

Site off Conquest Drove, Farcet, Cambridgeshire, where a SEN school was proposed to be built.

The school was proposed to be a one-storey building offering places for up to 25 young people aged between seven and 18, who had learning disabilities.

The developer said the school would be a “unique facility” and would provide “much needed special educational needs” support in the Huntingdonshire and Peterborough area.

However, Huntingdonshire District Council refused to grant permission for the school, after it said it did not have enough information to say there would not be “detrimental impacts on highway safety”.

The developer appealed to the planning inspectorate in the hope of overturning the district council’s decision to refuse the application.

However, the planning inspector who assessed the plans agreed with the district council about the road safety concerns, and dismissed the appeal.

The inspector said the site had “poor accessibility”, highlighting that many pupils would have to travel to the school by car as they would not be able to walk or cycle there.

They pointed out that there was only proposed to be eight spaces, two visitor spaces and a minibus drop off zone at the school.

They said: “There is no drop off/pick up area for parents/carers vehicles proposed in the scheme, which means that once entering the site, drivers may have to reverse back out onto the carriageway and other parents may be forced to wait on the road while the vehicle leaves the site.

“Alternatively, drivers may park on the road for a short time and then use the access to turn round, reversing back onto the carriageway.

“Either way, this raises highway safety concerns.

“With 25 students at the school and possibly 40 per cent being brought by minibus, there would still be around 15 students needing to be brought by car.

“There would of course also be the vehicles of the staff members.

“Having regard to the single-track nature of Conquest Drove, this level of vehicle movements with no drop off/pick up facility would be unacceptable in highway terms, potentially causing damage to the fabric of the highway and interfering with the safe and free flow of traffic.”

The inspector said they did not think the site in Conquest Drove was an appropriate place to build the school.

They added that they did not doubt the aspirations of the developer and benefits the proposed school could offer children, but said this did not outweigh the safety concerns.

The inspector said: “I acknowledge that for some children, a school in a quiet countryside location can be beneficial and appropriate to their needs.

“The proposal would contribute to the provision of this type of educational establishment in the area.

“However, I have been provided with no evidence about the level of need for this type of school in the locality.

“Furthermore, I am advised by the council that there are plans to increase special education provision and reduce reliance on placements in independent special schools, other than where already established and in exceptional circumstances.”