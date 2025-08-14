AMVC KS5 students get 'amazing' A-level exam results

Once again, amazing A Level and Vocational results have been achieved by Year 13 students at Arthur Mellows Village College.

Throughout their Sixth Form studies, our students have overcome challenges with resilience, determination and hard work and we sincerely thank them for all they have contributed to our College.

We also wish to acknowledge the hard work of colleagues and the support of parents / carers in guiding these young people through the challenges that Level 3 qualifications present.

It is an understatement to say that the Sixth Form Team are proud of their students who have secured places at top Universities to study a vast range of courses including Medicine, English, Psychology, Law, Pharmacy, Computer Science, Business, Engineering, Performing Arts, Film, and Sport.

Other students have managed to obtain places on competitive Apprenticeship and Degree Apprenticeship programmes in fields such as Finance, Project Management, Civil Engineering and Construction Site Management. Our top achievers are:

Marwah Ahmed A*, A*, A, B Mathematics with a Year in Industry, University of Nottingham
Taylor Barrand A, A, Dist* Film and Television, University of Hertfordshire
Max Britton Dist, Dist Apprentice Gas Engineer, British Gas
Jaime Crookes A*, A, A Psychology, University of Newcastle
Jude Cureton A, A, A Digital Film Production, Birmingham City University
Gianni Diiorio Dist*, Dist* Professional Accounting Technician, Bakkavor
Elliot Dujon Dist*, Dist, Dist Gap year
Katelyn Fewtrell Dist, Dist, Dist Digital Media and Music Production, Keele University
Alfie Green A*, A*, A Mathematics, University of Nottingham
Zoe Harwood Dist, Dist Business Management Apprenticeship, Hilton Foods
Lucy Hicks Dist*, Dist, Dist Sports Coaching Teaching Assistant Apprenticeship, Kings Cliffe Primary School
Zaynah Khan Dist, Dist Gap year
Wiktoria Kwartnik A, A, A Law, University of Bristol
Rhea Mangat Dist*, Dist*, A, A Industrial Economics, University of Nottingham
Luca Maselli Dist, Dist, Dist Business Administration Apprenticeship, W11
Harry Norris A*, A, A Aerospace Engineering, University of Sheffield
Grace Palmer A*, Dist*, Dist*, A Film and Television, University of York
Abrielle Peake A, A, A Physiotherapy, University of Plymouth
Jack Ray A, A, A Medicine, Keele University
Caleb Weston Dist*, Dist* Accounting and Finance, Nottingham Trent
Oliver Young Dist*, Dist, Dist Digital Film Production,

John Gilligan, Head of College said: “I am immensely proud of our students this year, their hard work and determination has been deservedly rewarded with fantastic results which have allowed them to move on to their next stage. I would like to congratulate them all and thank the staff who supported them along the way. We wish all of our school leavers every success in their future endeavours.”

