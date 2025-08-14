AMVC KS5 students get 'amazing' A-level exam results

Throughout their Sixth Form studies, our students have overcome challenges with resilience, determination and hard work and we sincerely thank them for all they have contributed to our College.

We also wish to acknowledge the hard work of colleagues and the support of parents / carers in guiding these young people through the challenges that Level 3 qualifications present.

It is an understatement to say that the Sixth Form Team are proud of their students who have secured places at top Universities to study a vast range of courses including Medicine, English, Psychology, Law, Pharmacy, Computer Science, Business, Engineering, Performing Arts, Film, and Sport.

Other students have managed to obtain places on competitive Apprenticeship and Degree Apprenticeship programmes in fields such as Finance, Project Management, Civil Engineering and Construction Site Management. Our top achievers are:

Marwah Ahmed A*, A*, A, B Mathematics with a Year in Industry, University of Nottingham Taylor Barrand A, A, Dist* Film and Television, University of Hertfordshire Max Britton Dist, Dist Apprentice Gas Engineer, British Gas Jaime Crookes A*, A, A Psychology, University of Newcastle Jude Cureton A, A, A Digital Film Production, Birmingham City University Gianni Diiorio Dist*, Dist* Professional Accounting Technician, Bakkavor Elliot Dujon Dist*, Dist, Dist Gap year Katelyn Fewtrell Dist, Dist, Dist Digital Media and Music Production, Keele University Alfie Green A*, A*, A Mathematics, University of Nottingham Zoe Harwood Dist, Dist Business Management Apprenticeship, Hilton Foods Lucy Hicks Dist*, Dist, Dist Sports Coaching Teaching Assistant Apprenticeship, Kings Cliffe Primary School Zaynah Khan Dist, Dist Gap year Wiktoria Kwartnik A, A, A Law, University of Bristol Rhea Mangat Dist*, Dist*, A, A Industrial Economics, University of Nottingham Luca Maselli Dist, Dist, Dist Business Administration Apprenticeship, W11 Harry Norris A*, A, A Aerospace Engineering, University of Sheffield Grace Palmer A*, Dist*, Dist*, A Film and Television, University of York Abrielle Peake A, A, A Physiotherapy, University of Plymouth Jack Ray A, A, A Medicine, Keele University Caleb Weston Dist*, Dist* Accounting and Finance, Nottingham Trent Oliver Young Dist*, Dist, Dist Digital Film Production,

John Gilligan, Head of College said: “I am immensely proud of our students this year, their hard work and determination has been deservedly rewarded with fantastic results which have allowed them to move on to their next stage. I would like to congratulate them all and thank the staff who supported them along the way. We wish all of our school leavers every success in their future endeavours.”