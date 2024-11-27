The school caters for pupils who struggle in a conventional school setting – or have experienced trauma in their lives

A school offering ‘alternative’ education provision in Peterborough has received ‘good’ ratings from Ofsted.

The education watchdog carried out an inspection of Richard Barnes Academy in October – and published its report on November 11.

In the four key areas it was assessed – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management, the school was rated ‘good’.

The academy offers ‘alternative provision’ – stating it supports pupils aged five to16 “who struggle with conventional education or, due to particular changing and often traumatic events in their lives, need a period of time in an alternative provision setting”. It operates from two campuses: the Fitzwilliam campus on Williamson Avenue and the Trinity campus in Paston.

This is the first time it has been Ofsted-inspected since joining the Thomas Deacon Education Trust.

The Ofsted inspector praised the school leaders and staff for helping pupils “to ‘be the best version of themselves’ by creating a nurturing, purposeful and friendly environment,” stating they showed patience when pupils struggled to focus or make good choices.

A except from the report reads: “Since the school joined the trust, leaders have significantly improved the quality of education. All pupils engage in education, and much higher proportions of pupils successfully take examinations. They now achieve important qualifications.”

The inspector went on: “Staff understand that pupils at Richard Barnes Academy need considerable support to build relationships, learn to trust adults and re-engage in education. Pupils have many opportunities to develop conversational skills, including during lunchtimes when staff eat and chat with them. Pupils learn that adults will not give up on them, which quickly helps them feel settled. Pupils feel safe, and are safe here.”

The teachers were also commended for helping pupils to catch up on missed learning and for tailoring lessons to “meet pupils’ varied needs”.

The inspector also noted how older pupils appreciate their lessons about relationships and health, adding: “These lessons boost their confidence in staying safe and prepare them well for adult life.”

Claire Everton, Principal at Richard Barnes Academy, expressed her pride in the academy's achievements: "This recognition reflects the hard work of our dedicated staff, both in our academy and Trust, and the resilience of our students. We aim to provide a distinctive, purposeful learning environment, working closely with pupils and their families to provide education tailored to their individual needs.

“Our academy values of Ambition, Character and Safe encourage all our students to be the best version of themselves, both now and in the future. We are incredibly proud of this Ofsted report which is testament to the commitment, expertise and care that goes into providing a supportive and inclusive environment for all learners at RBA.”

Scott Hudson, Chief Executive, TDET, added: "The findings from Ofsted confirm our belief that Richard Barnes Academy delivers a high-quality education to its pupils. RBA serves the city of Peterborough, and we are delighted that the quality of Claire’s leadership and the dedication of her colleagues, working alongside partners in schools and the Local Authority has been recognised. We are committed to supporting RBA’s continued improvements."