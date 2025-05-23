Allison Homes East helps primary school garden in Somersham bloom with donation of seeds and tools

Five-star housebuilder Allison Homes East is encouraging a love of gardening amongst pupils of Somersham Primary School, by donating seed packets and tools for National Children’s Gardening Week (Saturday 24th May to Sunday 1st June).

National Children's Gardening Week takes place annually at the end of May and aims to inspire children to get active in their gardens at school and home, and enjoy seeing their plants thrive during the warmer weather.

To celebrate the joys that gardening brings, Allison Homes East donated 50 wildflower seed packets and two gardening tool kits, to help the pupils to learn new skills. The housebuilder is also donating a £50 B&Q voucher, allowing the school to purchase additional gardening supplies.

Jonathan Clarke, Headteacher at Somersham Primary School, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Allison Homes East for their generous donation of seeds and gardening tools. Their support gives our pupils the chance to get hands-on in our school garden, where they can learn about nature, teamwork and responsibility in a truly engaging way. Gardening brings so many benefits - it boosts wellbeing, encourages healthy habits, and inspires curiosity about the world around us. At Somersham Primary School and across Meridian Trust, we place great value on ‘learning outside the classroom’, and experiences like this really bring that ethos to life.”

Somersham Primary School is situated just one mile away from the housebuilder’s upcoming Cranbrook Grange development, which will consist of two, three and four bedroom high-quality homes surrounded by Cambridgeshire countryside.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “National Children’s Gardening Week is a fantastic campaign, and we are delighted to have supported its mission by donating to Somersham Primary School. We hope the pupils have a wonderful time planting in their school’s garden and that they discover a new hobby along the way.

“We’re looking forward to further supporting Somersham Primary School and to be introducing ourselves to the wider community as our Cranbrook Grange development progresses.”

Cranbrook Grange is an exciting new development in Somersham, just outside the charming village centre, and ideally situated between St Ives and Huntingdon. The historic Cambridge is also within easy reach, ensuring residents can enjoy the benefits of both rural and city living.

The development is just a short walk away from Somersham Local Nature Reserve, which is home to an array of wildlife, woodland, grassland, wildflower meadows and a lake.

Excellently connected, Somersham provides easy access to the A141, connecting to Huntingdon and King’s Lynn, and A14. Huntington train station is just 10 miles away and offers direct services to Peterborough and to London in less than an hour.

Somersham Primary School is part of Meridian Trust. To find out more, visit https://www.somershamprimary.co.uk/.

For more information on National Children’s Gardening Week, head to https://www.childrensgardeningweek.co.uk/.