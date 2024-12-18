A positive Ofsted monitoring visit for Sawtry Junior Academy

Sawtry Junior Academy is celebrating a highly positive report following its recent Ofsted monitoring inspection on 19th and 20th November 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report highlights the school’s continued commitment to providing a high-quality education for its pupils.

Inspectors provided very favourable feedback, highlighting that pupils really enjoy coming to school. Their enthusiasm and high attendance rates demonstrate the strong sense of community created at Sawtry Junior Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspectors described the pupils as “friendly, polite, and considerate”, and acknowledged the supportive environment where they feel safe and valued.

Headteacher, Sarah Flack, with pupils from Sawtry Junior Academy celebrating a successful Ofsted monitoring visit.

Located in the village of Sawtry, Cambridgeshire, Sawtry Junior Academy is part of Meridian Trust and looks after more than 270 pupils aged between 7 and 11 years old. The inspectors praised the school’s ambitious curriculum, which effectively helps pupils develop a solid understanding across a broad range of subjects.

They highlighted that “staff benefit from the expertise of subject specialists within the Trust”, ensuring teachers are well-prepared to deliver engaging lessons.

Sarah Flack, Headteacher of Sawtry Junior Academy, said: "We are thrilled with this report. It reflects the hard work of our whole school community, and the positive feedback from inspectors shows our commitment to providing a high-quality learning environment for every pupil."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also commended the school’s “ambitious reading programme”, noting how teachers actively engage pupils in developing their vocabulary and comprehension skills. Activities such as a recent trip to Bletchley Park have brought learning to life, making it enjoyable for pupils.

Additionally, the inspectors recognised the high expectations for academic achievement at Sawtry Junior Academy, motivating pupils to take pride in their work and strive for success. They also noted the school’s commitment to supporting pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), ensuring all pupils receive the help they need.

Lesley Birch, Deputy CEO of Meridian Trust, added: "I am incredibly proud of the positive feedback from Ofsted. It’s a testament to the teamwork and commitment within the Sawtry Junior Academy community. Congratulations to the whole school community."

As Sawtry Junior Academy builds on these positive findings within the supportive framework of Meridian Trust, it remains dedicated to providing an inclusive and high-quality educational experience that encourages every pupil to succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meridian Trust has a strong presence in the village of Sawtry, looking after Sawtry Village Academy where its head office is based. Meridian Trust is also the sponsor for the new primary free school that will be built in the village.

To find out more about Sawtry Junior Academy, visit: www.sawtryjunior.org

The inspection report can be found at: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50264794