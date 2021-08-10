A Levels Results Day: Sawtry Village Academy celebrates students resilience with great exam results

Students at Sawtry Village Academy celebrating their results

Simon Parsons, Headteacher at Sawtry Village Academy, said: “We are very proud of all our students who have worked so hard throughout their studies. All our students have shown immense resilience, maturity and above all a positive attitude. We wish them all continued success in the future.”

Every student who applied for university has been successful in securing their place; the academy is absolutely delighted for all these students.

Alan Carpenter, Head of Sixth Form said: “All of our sixth form students and staff have worked tirelessly throughout their post 16 studies, and it is very rewarding to see their dedication pay off as the students prepare to go on to university, apprenticeships or their chosen careers. We will ensure that we continue to provide ongoing support to students in the coming days. This cohort collectively have been a pleasure to work with.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Douse and Regan Beacher celebrating their results.

The Government confirmed that this year’s results would be based on teacher assessment. This assessment has been robustly carried out using evidence such as mock exams, coursework, essays or in-class tests set by teachers to decide grades.

Particular successes include those of Ethan Smith, who is off to read film practice at the University of Arts London having achieved 2 grades at A* and 1 A.

Other students achieved sets of A* and A grades and are off to universities including Cambridge University, Durham University, Bristol University and Loughborough University.

Sawtry Village Academy student, Ethan Smith who is off to UAL.