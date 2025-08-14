The Academy is delighted to share that pupils have achieved excellent results this year. Through perseverance and determination, they are now prepared to continue their journeys onto university studies, jobs or apprenticeships.

We are proud to share some outstanding individual results, including:

Marco Simonov, who has successfully achieved a truly outstanding set of results with two A*s and an A in economics, mathematics and further mathematics. Marco plans to go on to study economics at the University of Warwick.

Richard Alabi, the Academy’s Head Student, earned an outstanding set of results with three As in biology, chemistry and mathematics and who plans to go to the University of Lincoln to study medicine.

Logan Short, who achieved outstanding grades including two Distinction*s and an A in business, IT and finance. Logan plans to study computing at Anglia Ruskin University.

Margherita Fabbri, who is celebrating a very impressive set of results including a Distinction*, two Bs in business, English and psychology. Margherita plans to study marketing at Leeds Beckett University.

Chimwemwe Phiri, who achieved a truly impressive set of results with three As in finance, biology and chemistry and who will study pharmacy at the University of Lincoln.

Matthew Van Lier, Executive Principal at Stanground Academy, said: “We are enormously proud of the collective achievements of our sixth form pupils who have contributed so much to the life of the Academy and delivered another set of positive Level 3 qualifications. They have all worked so hard and it is inspiring for our entire school community to see them celebrate today.

“We would also like to thank the phenomenal dedication of all members of the Stanground Academy team who have contributed to the success of all pupils. Our teachers and support staff have all gone above and beyond to enable this success and I am so grateful for their continued commitment every day at the Academy."

