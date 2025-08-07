A-Level results day 2025: The 15 top-performing state secondary schools in Peterborough named - ahead of results day

Each year, the city’s post-16 education centres are ranked on the average results from exams - the average grade and points score.
The figures released on the Government website reveal the average grade and points that students achieved per A-Level entry.
A points value is given to all qualifications. The number of points a qualification is worth is based on the 'challenge and size'.
A maximum of 60 points are available for a grade A* at A-Level.
The average grade for sites within the Peterborough City Council local authority area was a C+, and the average points scored per A-Level for students was 32.51.
For all schools and colleges in England, the average grade was B-, and the average points scored per A-Level for students was 35.55