A-Level results day 2025: The 15 top-performing state secondary schools in Peterborough named - ahead of results day

Each year, the city’s post-16 education centres are ranked on the average results from exams - the average grade and points score.

A points value is given to all qualifications. The number of points a qualification is worth is based on the 'challenge and size'.

A maximum of 60 points are available for a grade A* at A-Level.

The average grade for sites within the Peterborough City Council local authority area was a C+, and the average points scored per A-Level for students was 32.51.

For all schools and colleges in England, the average grade was B-, and the average points scored per A-Level for students was 35.55

1 . The King's (The Cathedral) School King's ranked top of the list in Peterborough, with an average grade of a B, and a score of 40.14 .

2 . The Peterborough School The Peterborough School had an average grade of a B, and a score of 39.21.

3 . Arthur Mellows Village College AMVC achieved an average grade of a B-, and a core of 35.78.