A-Level results day 2025: The 15 top-performing state secondary schools in Peterborough named - ahead of results day

By Ben Jones
Published 7th Aug 2025, 15:19 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 15:57 BST
With the A-Level results day fasting approaching, here are the 15 best performing state secondary schools in Peterborough.

Each year, the city’s post-16 education centres are ranked on the average results from exams - the average grade and points score.

The figures released on the Government website reveal the average grade and points that students achieved per A-Level entry.

A points value is given to all qualifications. The number of points a qualification is worth is based on the 'challenge and size'.

A maximum of 60 points are available for a grade A* at A-Level.

The average grade for sites within the Peterborough City Council local authority area was a C+, and the average points scored per A-Level for students was 32.51.

For all schools and colleges in England, the average grade was B-, and the average points scored per A-Level for students was 35.55

King's ranked top of the list in Peterborough, with an average grade of a B, and a score of 40.14 .

1. The King's (The Cathedral) School

King's ranked top of the list in Peterborough, with an average grade of a B, and a score of 40.14 . Photo: David Lowndes

The Peterborough School had an average grade of a B, and a score of 39.21.

2. The Peterborough School

The Peterborough School had an average grade of a B, and a score of 39.21. Photo: Google

AMVC achieved an average grade of a B-, and a core of 35.78.

3. Arthur Mellows Village College

AMVC achieved an average grade of a B-, and a core of 35.78. Photo: David Lowndes

Hampton College scored an average grade of B-, and a score of 35.52.

4. Hampton College

Hampton College scored an average grade of B-, and a score of 35.52. Photo: David Lowndes

