The Traitors US: when does season three release on BBC iPlayer - will episodes release weekly?
- The Traitors fans are in for a double helping this month.
- The UK series continues to air on BBC One throughout January - and the date the American version will arrive on iPlayer has been confirmed.
- The Traitors US features celebrities competing for up to $250,000 at the same castle in Scotland.
If you can’t get enough of The Traitors and are already dreading the end of the series already, fret not because you will soon be able to tuck into an extra helping of cosy murder mystery shenanigans.
The third season of the American version of the hit reality series has started to air on Peacock - with the first three episodes out now. It features another cavalcade of famous faces as well as a member of the extended British Royal family.
UK audiences will soon be able to join in with the fun - as BBC has announced a release date. And it is sooner than you might have expected.
When can you watch The Traitors US season three in the UK?
BBC has continued to amass overseas versions of The Traitors for fans to enjoy on iPlayer - and the trend is set to continue with the third season of The Traitors US. The Beeb has confirmed that the first five episodes will arrive on January 24 - with a new episode weekly on Fridays after that.
The episodes will land on iPlayer following the dramatic conclusion to the latest season of the British show. So you won’t have to worry about a traitors shaped-hole in your heart for long.
Host Alan Cumming said: “Come friend, come foe, come one, come all. To the highlands to see who lives and who falls. Jokers and fools. Queens and kings. They'll take to the stage on invisible strings.”
What time will The Traitors US episodes be on iPlayer?
The first five episodes will arrive on BBC iPlayer following the final of season three of The Traitors UK on Friday January 24. Subsequent episodes will drop on iPlayer at 6am weekly on Fridays.
Have you watched the American version of The Traitors before? What do you think and does it compare to the UK show - let me know by email: [email protected].
