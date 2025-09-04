Soccer-mad youngsters can have a ball at fun indoor arena in Peterborough

All Stars Arena, in Mallard Road, at Bretton, only opened at the start of the summer holidays, creating an exciting, immersive and interactive environment for youngsters (aged 5-12) who enjoy practising their ball skills – and having fun.

There’s a one-on-one pitch, basket football challenge, football tennis court and a massive gaming wall with 50 games to choose from – and the girls enjoyed beating the keeper and noughts and crosses.

Then there’s lots of smaller games to test their reflexes, accuracy, agility, speed and endurance.

Even a radar to see how fast they could strike the ball!

An hour just flies by.

1 . All Stars Arena How fast was that shot? Photo: Brad Photo Sales

2 . All Stars Arena Testing your reflexes at All Stars Arena Photo: Brad Photo Sales

3 . All Stars Arena Football tennis at All Stars Arena Photo: Brad Photo Sales

4 . All Stars Arena A fun game at All Stars Arena Photo: Brad Photo Sales