The gaming wall at All Stars Arenaplaceholder image
The gaming wall at All Stars Arena

Soccer-mad youngsters can have a ball at fun indoor arena in Peterborough

By Brad Barnes
Published 4th Sep 2025, 11:24 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 11:34 BST
A state-of-the-art indoor football facility in Peterborough that combines real gameplay with digital technology proved a great way to kill an hour for my footballing daughter and a friend.

All Stars Arena, in Mallard Road, at Bretton, only opened at the start of the summer holidays, creating an exciting, immersive and interactive environment for youngsters (aged 5-12) who enjoy practising their ball skills – and having fun.

There’s a one-on-one pitch, basket football challenge, football tennis court and a massive gaming wall with 50 games to choose from – and the girls enjoyed beating the keeper and noughts and crosses.

Then there’s lots of smaller games to test their reflexes, accuracy, agility, speed and endurance.

Even a radar to see how fast they could strike the ball!

An hour just flies by.

How fast was that shot?

1. All Stars Arena

How fast was that shot? Photo: Brad

Testing your reflexes at All Stars Arena

2. All Stars Arena

Testing your reflexes at All Stars Arena Photo: Brad

Football tennis at All Stars Arena

3. All Stars Arena

Football tennis at All Stars Arena Photo: Brad

A fun game at All Stars Arena

4. All Stars Arena

A fun game at All Stars Arena Photo: Brad

