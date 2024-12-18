Don’t worry - Steve Harvey is alive and well, despite online rumours reporting that he has died. Harvey is one of a number of celebrities who have been part of “death hoaxes.”

He’s not the only one in 2024 either.

As the year draws to a close, let’s look at some of the “deaths” that apparently took place throughout the year, and taking a look at Snopes - the website known for debunking conspiracies and online rumours - we can categorically state that these 11 celebrities are alive, doing well and looking forward to Christmas 2024.

Do you remember where you were when you were first told about these celebrity “deaths” throughout the last 12 months?

1 . Ozzy Osbourne In early 2024, rumours falsely claimed that rock legend Ozzy Osbourne had passed away. His family and representatives quickly debunked the hoax, confirming he was alive and well. | Getty Images for The Rock and Ro Photo Sales

2 . Britney Spears Already subjected to a death hoax in 2007, Britney Spears was reported to have died 17 years later, but as usual rumours were quickly debunked by her representatives. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Mark McGrath In March 2024, Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath was reported dead. The reports were false, and McGrath's team clarified that he was alive and well | Getty Images for Unbridled Eve Photo Sales

4 . Chloë Grace Moretz In April 2024, actress Chloë Grace Moretz was falsely reported dead following a snowboarding accident. She addressed the rumours on social media, confirming she was alive | Sophie Mutevelian/Prime Video Photo Sales