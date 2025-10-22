North West Cambridgeshire MP visits food distribution charity to see how farmers are supporting communities

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling saw first-hand how surplus food from farms is being used to support vulnerable communities during a visit organised by the NFU.

Mr Carling was one of seven MPs to visit FareShare in Liverpool, the UK’s largest food distribution charity as part of the NFU Food and Farming Fellowship Scheme. x8g3qyt

The scheme, launched last year in partnership with sponsoring organisations ABP UK, Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC), Arla Foods, Barfoots, the British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) and FareShare, showcases the industry and enables participating MPs from all political parties to see first-hand how sustainable and affordable food gets from field to fork.

FareShare, which sponsored the tour, works with more than 100 farmers and food producers to rescue good quality surplus food that would otherwise go to waste, redistributing it to a network of 8,500 charities and community groups across the country, including many in Cambridgeshire and across East Anglia.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling pictured during the visit to FareShare Merseyside as part of the NFU Food and Farming Fellowship Scheme. FareShare supports charities in Cambridgeshire and across East Anglia.

NFU External Affairs Adviser Neeve McGinty said: “It was brilliant to visit FareShare and The Felix Project to hear about how they work with farmers to get surplus food from the farm gate out to the people who need it the most.

“MPs toured the warehouse, heard from volunteers, and undertook a ready, steady, cook challenge with surplus/redistributed food.

“This marked the final visit of the NFU's MP Food and Farming Fellowship Scheme which was launched this year to give MPs an unparalleled insight into the food supply chain.”

The MPs had a hands-on insight into the food redistribution sector and its vital connection to British agriculture.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling, centre with other MPs and FareShare workers during the visit.

Kris Gibbon-Walsh, FareShare CEO, said: "The NFU Food and Farming Fellowship is a fantastic initiative that lifts the lid on how production systems operate, and a chance for us to highlight policy challenges and opportunities for our sector.

“We’re grateful to the NFU for their partnership and for their longstanding support of charitable surplus food redistribution organisations like FareShare and The Felix Project.

“Every year, more than 1 billion meals worth of food go to waste in the supply chain that could easily be redirected to feed people in need.

“The government has a once in a generation opportunity to support farmers in the Food and Circular Economy Strategies to redistribute more surplus to people who need it the most.”

NFU representatives highlighted the importance of supporting farmers in their efforts to reduce waste and contribute to food security.

The collaboration between FareShare and the farming community demonstrates the positive impact of surplus food redistribution in local communities.

The visit highlighted how local farmers are playing a vital role in supporting families and individuals facing food insecurity.