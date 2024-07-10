In Pictures: Special milestone as farm welcomes 100,000th visitor for Open Farm Sunday

Park Farm at Thorney first took part in the Open Farm Sunday scheme in 2006 and expanded to opening for two days three years later.

The farm welcomed its 100,000th visitor at this year’s event.

Host farmer Michael Sly, who is NFU Sugar Board Chair, said: “This year was our 17th open farm and vintage weekend, where we welcomed 12,237 visitors and, more importantly, our 100,000th visitor from when we started in 2006.

“Our 100,000th visitor, Molly, and her parents, received a family hamper of products made from what we produce locally. But more importantly for Molly, she received a toy forage harvester and a model tractor, along with NFU activity books and pencils.”

Mr Sly reflects on how the event has grown from humble beginnings. He said: “We started with a handful of visitors in 2006 and in 2009 welcomed the Peterborough Farm Preservation Society to expand the event to two days over the weekend.

Popular activities include the small livestock zone, the sheep show, and a ‘pick your own new potatoes’ patch, which raises funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, a farmers’ market, community barn and kids’ zone.

Among the stands, visitors tried burger and butter making and learned about the benefits of pulses, cereals, Fenland soils, English mustard and sugar.

Mr Sly said: “We could not put this event on without the tremendous support of local farmers, Newborough YFC manning the car parks, the allied trades who exhibit and provide machinery, and the generosity of local sponsors.”

Open Farm Sunday is managed nationally by environmental charity LEAF.

1 . Farm welcomes 100,000th visitor for Open Farm Sunday Farmer Michael Sly, second from the left, with the 100,000th visitor to the Open Farm Sunday event.Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Farm welcomes 100,000th visitor for Open Farm Sunday Visitors taking part in the farm safari.Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Farm welcomes 100,000th visitor for Open Farm Sunday The sheep show event at Park Farm.Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Farm welcomes 100,000th visitor for Open Farm Sunday Vistors at the Open Farm Sunday event at Park Farm.Photo: Submitted Photo Sales