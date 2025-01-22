Cambridgeshire farmers to join Farming Day of Unity to stop the family farm tax

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

NFU President Tom Bradshaw will join Cambridgeshire farmers at the Farming Day of Unity this weekend as pressure builds on government to halt the controversial family farm tax.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, January 25, towns and cities in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will see farmers gathering to thank the British public for their overwhelming support, and to underline to MPs that our campaign will not stop until the government’s proposed changes to inheritance tax are finally subject to consultation and proper scrutiny.

With all UK farming unions participating, the day’s events will vary from region to region but three simple messages will run through all of them:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· This tax is badly thought out and will crush family farming in Britain.

NFU Cambridgeshire Chair Alison Morris.

· The wonderful support of the public means everything to farmers.

· We are not going away. This will go on as long as it needs to go on.

NFU Cambridgeshire Chair Alison Morris, a fifth-generation arable farmer, based near March, said: “Cambridgeshire farmers are looking forward to getting out and engaging with the public on Saturday, to thank them for their brilliant support and explaining the real-life impact the changes to inheritance tax will have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Farming Day of Unity shows how farmers across the UK are together in our efforts to persuade the government to scrap the family farm tax, which threatens the future of our industry and the entire rural economy.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw.

“I welcome anyone who sees us out around the county on Saturday to come and have a chat, discuss the issues and learn more about what we are campaigning for.”

Mr Bradshaw will join farmers at Parker’s Piece in Cambridge city centre, between 9am and 1pm, where there will be around five static tractors on display.

Farming Minister and Cambridge MP Daniel Zeichner has been invited to this event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnsons of Old Hurst, near Huntingdon, will hold a farming-themed family fun day, giving people the opportunity to learn about how farmers produce food, meet farm animals, speak to farmer Luke Abblitt and admire some impressive farm machinery.

Cambridgeshire farmers will also be engaging with the public at Tesco car park in March and at Wisbech, either in the Tesco car park or at nearby Stocks AG Ltd, between 9am and 2pm on Saturday.