Zipping into Action: Yorkshire Building Society colleagues raise over £41,000 for FareShare

Hundreds of colleagues from across Yorkshire Building Society, who have a head office in Peterborough laced up their walking boots and took to the iconic Ilkley Moors — and even the skies — to raise over an incredible £41,000 for the Society’s charity partner, FareShare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which took place on Friday 25 July, saw 265 participants from across the Society complete either a 10-mile or 7-mile walk across the moors. For the more daring, a thrilling zipline descent from the Cow and Calf rocks added an extra adrenaline rush to the day.

FareShare is the UK’s leading food redistribution charity. The charity redistributes quality surplus food from the food industry - that would otherwise go to waste - to over 8,000 local charities across the UK, including lunch clubs for older people, community kitchens, breakfast and after school clubs, domestic violence refuges, and homeless shelters. Beyond providing food, these organisations bring people together, reduce isolation, promote psychological and physical wellbeing, and enhance employability, helping give people the skills and connections they need to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The challenge was part of Yorkshire Building Society’s ambitious £1 million fundraising drive to support FareShare’s Building Skills for the Future programme — an initiative that will help over 2,500 people across the UK gain employability skills and move out of financial hardship.

Susan Allen, CEO and Chris Irwin Director of Savings at Yorkshire Building Society

Susan Allen, chief executive at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re so proud of our colleagues who took on the Ilkley Challenge with such energy and enthusiasm. Whether they walked, zipped, or cheered from the sidelines, every effort helped us raise a phenomenal sum for FareShare.

“The money raised will go directly towards the Building Skills for the Future programme, a unique employability initiative designed to help people build brighter futures through skills, training and support.”

Gareth Batty, director of network at FareShare, added: “We’re hugely thankful to the Yorkshire Building Society team for their incredible fundraising efforts. Their support will make a real difference to people’s lives, helping them gain the confidence and tools they need to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This partnership is a powerful example of how businesses can help strengthen communities and unlock opportunity.”

The partnership between Yorkshire Building Society and FareShare runs until June 2026 and supports two key programmes: Building Skills for the Future and a national outreach initiative offering free, face-to-face workshops on CV writing, job searching and financial wellbeing.

For more information, visit: www.ybs.co.uk/fareshare