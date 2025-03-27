Yorkshire Building Society colleague wins protection award

Yorkshire Building Society colleague Danny McIntyre has been awarded the Leading Light – Protecting People Properly Award after a panel voted at the LifeSearch Awards.

The LifeSearch Awards recognise companies and individuals who are innovating and shaping the UK protection insurance industry. The awards are about celebrating those pushing the boundaries of excellence and those making a real difference in people’s lives.

The Mutual which has head office sites in Leeds, Peterborough and Bradford launched its protection service earlier this year, with the new proposition built to give its customers more choice and accessibility when it comes to purchasing the life insurance protection products they need for financial security in their lives.

Danny’s award recognised his pivotal role in launching the offering and ensuring it stayed true to Yorkshire Building Society’s commitment to provide long term value to customers and make insurance accessible arranging for no commission to be made for any referrals, with the savings passed directly back to customers through reduced monthly premiums. This makes the offering one of a kind – ensuring customers can get the best possible price available.

Pete Lewis, senior savings manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’ve supported generations of people, and millions of members, with important moments in life for more than 160 years – this award demonstrates Danny’s passion for ensuring we continue to support people to make the most of their money, successfully.

“We’re proud that our protection services, represent good, long-term value, and the fantastic efforts Danny and the team have gone to launch this to customers first product has been recognised.”

Debbie Kennedy, chief executive officer at LifeSearch, said: “ With Danny’s unwavering commitment, Yorkshire Building Society has made access to life insurance protection products easier and more competitive through a new partnership with LifeSearch, the UK’s leading protection specialist. With the proposition built around choice, value and efficiency, customers can get life insurance quotes and buy cover online within minutes, directly from the Yorkshire Building Society website.

"Alternatively, customers can speak with an expert LifeSearch adviser for support with more complex decisions or discussions about health-related conditions."