Will you go flash free this Christmas?

People are often unaware of the dangers their flashing light can pose, and of how many light cycles can be unsafe. For example, although not directly ‘flashing’ a spinning projection can also be uncomfortable, disorientating, or even a seizure risk to some individuals.

The project was inspired by young adults from Scope’s Youth Community Collective who felt that Christmas time was made challenging by the presence of large numbers of flashing lights in many public places - making it difficult even to walk down the street safely.

This is an important issue because people are ultimately forced to stay at home over the Christmas period to keep themselves safe. Flashing and dancing lights such as those on Christmas trees, in people’s windows, and on houses, can all be harmful to the health, safety, and well-being of some people. It can cause all sorts of problems from sensory overload to seizures.

Scope’s Youth Community Collective in East Anglia would like to ask the community to support the campaign by setting their lights to ‘static’ or ‘steady on’ and sharing the campaign with people and businesses they know.

Flash free Christmas decorations at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery

Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery is going flash-free this Christmas. Information boards in the venue will inform visitors of the potential risks and dangers of flashing lights and tell people how simple it is to have a #FlashFreeChristmas.

Lotte Lawson, member of Scope’s Youth Community Collective, said: “As someone who is autistic, flashing lights can be very overwhelming for me. Christmas is a time when places are naturally busy with people shopping and celebrating the festivities which make places loud and crowded.

“When lights are flashing this can cause me to experience a sensory overload which can make the world a very scary place to be in.

“The Youth Community Collective would like to encourage households and business to consider using static lights in their decorations this year and beyond. It will make such a difference for so many people.”

An anonymous member of Scope’s Youth Community Collective, said: “Flashing Christmas lights have a major impact on my ability to be independent, as they pose a seizure risk to me.

“From mid-November my ability to safely go out independently is significantly reduced, and the nearer we get to Christmas the less I am able to go out at all because flashing Christmas lights are everywhere.”

Scope’s Youth Community Collective program in East Anglia, based in Peterborough, is co-led by young disabled people (18-25 year olds). Scope helps to empower them to confidently develop their ideas and deliver positive and tangible change in their communities.

#FlashFreeChristmas is just one of the activities that Scope’s Youth Community Collective is coordinating in the local area to support young disabled people, their families, and carers.

Too often young disabled people are shut out of participating in and enjoying their community. Factors include a lack of accessible and inclusive facilities or negative attitudes. When this happens, young disabled people can become isolated at a key stage of their lives when they should be experiencing all life has to offer.