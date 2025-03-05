What’s it like inside? Meet the women working in our prisons on International Women’s Day

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to work inside a prison? This International Women’s Day (8 March), Sarah Brown from HMP Littlehey tells her story of a working life in a challenging and rewarding environment.

Despite public perception that it’s a male-dominated profession, there are now more women working for His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service than men. Currently, 55% of staff in post across HMPPS are women, including 41.7% of staff within prisons.

Sarah, who has worked previously in nursing, construction and technology before joining the prison service, says she is now able to utilise all her skills in one profession.

Sarah says: “Since joining HMP Littlehey in 2023, I’ve found the experience of helping people to grow, change and make a valued contribution to society to be very rewarding.

Prison Officer Sarah Brown

“Working in a prison comes with its own unique experiences and challenges and the jobs available are so varied. Whichever role you take on, we will provide you with specialist training and the help and resources you need to succeed.

“You might think you haven’t got what it takes, but you have. It’s not about having qualifications, it’s about the qualities you have, whether you’re a mum, a teacher, a nurse, a pub landlord – there’s no one size fits all when it comes to working for the prison service.”

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is ‘Accelerate Action’, with a call to speed up gender equality.

Women are able to progress in the prison service, with female Governors in charge of many prisons in the country. The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is currently running a national recruitment drive with a range of adverts running across television, radio and online. As well as prison officer vacancies there are roles in catering, teaching, psychology and support services across the service. They will play a crucial role in supporting the prison system through challenging times, with prisons until recently close to full. Some jobs do not require any previous qualifications, but staff need resilience, confidence and excellent communication skills in all roles. These key skills will help staff to have a meaningful impact on the lives of others.

Sarah says: “Whatever your skillset there could be a great new career waiting for you at your local prison. I have been supported since I started and there is always a chance to progress. People are always surprised to hear that I work in the prison, but they don’t know what opportunities are available to everyone here.”

HMP Littlehey is looking for compassionate, creative people with excellent communication skills who can make decisions effectively.

Those who would like to take the first step towards a rewarding career can apply or find out more by visiting: prisonandprobationjobs.gov.uk