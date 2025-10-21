Werrington Lodge holds community pamper evening

We at Werrington Lodge like to keep in contact with our local community and host events where we invite the community in to our home

We recently held a pamper, come cheese and wine evening which we feel was a success. Hosted by Nicola Irwin who is an ambassador of Tropic Skincare

We would first like to thank Nicola for coming to bring her products to show us and demonstrate their use, also thank you to all who came to make the evening so successful.

We hope that you will all come again to one of evening events so watch this space or look out for the flyer through your door

If you have something you may wish to present to our residents and members of our local community please contact us on 01733 324252 or email us on [email protected]