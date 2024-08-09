Werrington Lodge celebrates International Cat Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Werrington Lodge care home in Werrington, Peterborough got up close and personal with some furry friends when they celebrated International Cat Day on August 8th.

International Cat Day is an annual event to celebrate one of man’s most common and ancient pets. Cats have even been worshipped as gods in some cultures, some might say they still are!

Residents had a brilliant time listening to a talk from Cat Rescue learning about different breeds and their characteristics, reminiscing about pets and finding out fascinating facts about cats and kittens. They gratefully brought in a selection of kittens that are up for rehoming, for the residents, families and staff to interact with.

General Manager, Nancy Simeon, said: “Our residents love animals and lots of them have owned cats in the past so it was lovely to hear their stories about the different things their cats had got up to.”

Judith with Kitten

Judith a resident said: “I have always had a soft spot for cats, I just love how adventurous and inquisitive they are. We have had such a nice day remembering all the cats we have known and loved. They are all such characters.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Werrington Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Werrington Lodge provides nursing care, residential care, Dementia Care, respite care.