Werrington Lodge celebrates International Cat Day

By Daniel Baker
Contributor
Published 9th Aug 2024, 10:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Staff and residents at Barchester’s Werrington Lodge care home in Werrington, Peterborough got up close and personal with some furry friends when they celebrated International Cat Day on August 8th.

International Cat Day is an annual event to celebrate one of man’s most common and ancient pets. Cats have even been worshipped as gods in some cultures, some might say they still are!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents had a brilliant time listening to a talk from Cat Rescue learning about different breeds and their characteristics, reminiscing about pets and finding out fascinating facts about cats and kittens. They gratefully brought in a selection of kittens that are up for rehoming, for the residents, families and staff to interact with.

General Manager, Nancy Simeon, said: “Our residents love animals and lots of them have owned cats in the past so it was lovely to hear their stories about the different things their cats had got up to.”

Judith with KittenJudith with Kitten
Judith with Kitten

Judith a resident said: “I have always had a soft spot for cats, I just love how adventurous and inquisitive they are. We have had such a nice day remembering all the cats we have known and loved. They are all such characters.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Werrington Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Werrington Lodge provides nursing care, residential care, Dementia Care, respite care.

Related topics:CatsResidentsPeterborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice