Werrington get a visit from Cuddly Pets
Residents and staff enjoyed lots of cuddles and entertainment from various little friends. A wonderful Hen, hamsters, cats, dogs and not forgetting the tortoise and beautiful bunnies.
General Manager Cristina said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their visitors today. We knew that having the pets here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”
Resident Werrington Lodge was very excited and touched by the Michelle's Cuddly Pets: “As a child I used to love all the animals. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”
