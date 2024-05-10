Werrington get a visit from Cuddly Pets

By Caroline BealeContributor
Published 10th May 2024, 14:19 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 14:20 BST
Werrington Lodge welcomed Michelle from Cuddly Pets to Werrington Lodge Care Home. The residents really enjoyed watching and cuddling the animals especially the cheeky Hen who kept us all entertained.

Residents and staff enjoyed lots of cuddles and entertainment from various little friends. A wonderful Hen, hamsters, cats, dogs and not forgetting the tortoise and beautiful bunnies.

General Manager Cristina said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their visitors today. We knew that having the pets here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident Werrington Lodge was very excited and touched by the Michelle's Cuddly Pets: “As a child I used to love all the animals. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”

Werrington Lodge Care HomeWerrington Lodge Care Home
Werrington Lodge Care Home

Werrington Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Werrington Lodge provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

