Warwick & Dominey welcome applications for their £50,000 decarbonisation fund to support community climate action

Charities and community organisations can now apply for grants of up to £15,000 to support projects that tackle climate change and promote decarbonisation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fund will award £50,000 in total each year until Spring 2028, with a focus on practical, sustainable initiatives.

The fund’s donors are particularly keen to support the installation of low-carbon technologies such as solar panels and heat pumps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Projects that are match-funded or have already secured additional funding will be prioritised, and applicants are encouraged to detail this in their submissions.

Tell us your news

"We set up this funding opportunity to support practical, community-led action on climate change,” said Jim Warwick for the fund. “By helping local charities and community organisations install things like solar panels and heat pumps, we hope to accelerate the shift to low-carbon solutions and empower local people to lead the way in decarbonisation. We're especially keen to support projects that have already taken steps to secure funding and are ready to make a real, lasting impact.”

The Warwick & Dominey Fund is managed by Cambridgeshire Community Foundation, who work with Jim Warwick and Jane Dominey to award these grants.

“This fund is an important opportunity for charities and community organisations to make meaningful steps towards net zero.” said Michael O’Toole, CEO of the Foundation. “We know they are uniquely placed to drive change on the ground, and this fund can help turn their climate ambitions into reality.””

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications must be submitted through Cambridgeshire Community Foundation and are open now. The closing date for applications is 1 August 2025.

For more information and to apply, visit: www.cambscf.org.uk/funds/warwick-dominey/