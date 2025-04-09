Veterinary team aims high in support of worthy causes

Colleagues from Nene Vets will be climbing the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales to raise money for charity.

Team members from a Cambridgeshire veterinary practice are scaling new heights to raise money for two worthy causes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colleagues from Nene Veterinary Group, which has surgeries in Peterborough, March and Wisbech, will be taking on the National Three Peaks Challenge next month, which involves climbing the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales.

Over the first May Bank Holiday weekend (3-5 May), they will be putting their best feet forward to scale Scafell Pike in the Lake District, an ascent of 978m, Ben Nevis in Scotland, which is the highest of the three peaks at 1,345m, and 1,085m-high Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vet and clinical director Robert Culen is organising the challenge and will be joined by vet Giuseppe Palatucci, who works at Nene Vets’ March surgery, and Tanya de Mare, head nurse at the Peterborough practice. Surgeon Ricardo Quacquarelli, who visits Nene Vets to carry out orthopaedic procedures on pets, has also signed up to take part.

If they are successful, over the three days they will walk 23 miles (37km) and ascend 3,064m.

Through completing the challenge, Robert is aiming to raise money for two worthy causes that are close to his heart – Peterborough Sailability and the Centrum Socialnych Sluzieb Orava in his home country of Slovakia.

Peterborough Sailability is a charity that enables children and adults with disabilities to enjoy sailing and the group takes to the water on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Gunwade Lake at Ferry Meadows in Nene Park, Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Centre Orava provides support to children and adults with autism and their families, and is fundraising to create a new sensory room which will use colours, music and tactile sensations to improve communication.

Robert said: “Completing the Three Peaks Challenge will be tough, but I wanted to do something that was challenging to help encourage as many donations as possible. We’re fundraising for two great causes and I know them personally because I have volunteered for both organisations.

“I help out at Peterborough Sailability every Tuesday and it’s such a great charity because it allows more people to experience the joy and freedom of being on the water. It’s so rewarding to see how much our members enjoy it.

“I am also raising money for the Centre Orava in Slovakia, which I’ve supported since I was a student. It provides daycare facilities and activities and services to improve the lives of children and adults with autism and it is such an important place to the 160 people who go there and their families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Three Peaks isn’t the first charity challenge Robert has set himself, and he’s also planning to cycle around the coastline of England, Scotland and Wales, covering sections of the 5,000 mile (8,076km) distance in his free time and holidays. So far, he’s clocked up 200 miles by riding from Weymouth in Dorset to Harwich in Norfolk.

Donations for the Three Peaks Challenge can be made to Robert’s fundraising page:

Nene Veterinary Group delivers the highest levels of care to pets in the Peterborough, March and Wisbech areas. It is part of VetPartners, which owns some of the UK’s most respected and trusted veterinary practices and associated animal healthcare businesses.