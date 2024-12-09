Tripping the light fantastic at Peterborough care home

Lighting up time got a whole new meaning at Braeburn Lodge as the community came together to see the home’s Christmas lights switched on for the very first time this Christmas.

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Braeburn Lodge care home, in Deeping St James got in the Christmas spirit by inviting the community to come and join in with staff and residents who all gathered in the home’s garden for the occasion.

There was mulled wine, hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows along with lots of other Christmas treats all prepared by head chef to keep everyone warm. The Christmas tree and all the lights looked amazing when the home’s General Manager, Jane Lee, flicked the switch for the big reveal.

General Manager, Jane Lee said: “We absolutely love Christmas here at Braeburn Lodge, it is such a special time and we all love decorating the home and having a lovely big tree. This is possibly the biggest we’ve ever had but then, it is Christmas so you have to go over the top!”

A resident at Braeburn Lodge said: “It feels properly Christmassy now all the lights are up, the home looks so beautiful – I can’t wait for my family to see the lights next time they visit!”

