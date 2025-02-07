Treasured Craft Fair at Queensgate delighted shoppers with it's unique creations

Queensgate Shopping Centre hosted a hugely successful craft market last weekend. Thousands of visitors were treated to a diverse selection of handcrafted goods, from stunning terrariums and elegant jewellery to freshly baked cookies, scones, and decadent fudge treats.

Each stall brought something unique to the fair, making it an exciting shopping experience for all who attended.

Among many others, these talented artisans contributed to an unforgettable shopping experience, bringing creativity and innovation to the heart of Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, Marketing and Events Coordinator at Queensgate Shopping Centre, expressed her delight at the event’s turnout: “We are thrilled with the response to the Treasured Craft Fair. The energy and enthusiasm from both shoppers and vendors made for an incredible weekend. It was wonderful to see the community come together to support local artisans and discover truly unique products. The event was a great success, and we look forward to hosting similar fairs in the future.”

Shoppers also shared their excitement, praising the quality and variety of products available. Many attendees left with one-of-a-kind finds, making the fair a must-visit destination for those seeking unique gifts and locally made items.

Following the overwhelming success of the Treasured Craft Fair, Queensgate Shopping Centre is excited to announce upcoming dates for more events that celebrate local artisans and offer a vibrant shopping experience.

Shoppers can look forward to discovering unique handcrafted goods, meeting talented makers, and enjoying a lively atmosphere on the following dates:

March 1st – 2nd

April 12th – 13th

May 3rd – 4th

For more information about Queensgate Shopping Centre and upcoming events, visit www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk.