Transforming communities: How community payback is changing lives

Offenders on Community Payback giving back, by supporting local projects and improving public spaces.

Last year, up to five million hours of unpaid work helped transform neighbourhoods, from the removal of graffiti to planting trees and you could be part of that change! The Probation Service is recruiting Community Payback supervisors and placement Coordinators across the country including here in the East of England. Under the slogan ‘An extraordinary job, done by someone like you’, these roles offer a chance to make a real impact - helping offenders to make positive changes while improving local communities.

For over 15 years, Austin Hewlett has worked as a Community Payback supervisor in the East of England, guiding teams of offenders as they complete projects that benefit the public.

A former groundworker, he speaks passionately about the rewards and impact of his role. Austin says:

" People say thank you when we’ve made their living area a nicer place. One person said they feel happier now that the community spaces in their area have been fixed up. So, it can be very rewarding work.”

Offenders on Community Payback helping to restore and maintain public spaces.

As a Community Payback supervisor, Austin oversees groups of people carrying out unpaid work as part of their sentence. This can range from improving public spaces to restoring community facilities, ensuring the work is both productive and meaningful. He also values making his family proud and seeing the lasting impact of Community Payback.

"I think my family was surprised when I went into this job, but they’re even more surprised that I’ve been doing it for as long as I have - it's been up to 16 years now. You go to work knowing you’re making a huge difference for the community and for yourself. I’ve learned so much from people of different backgrounds.”

