Top 20 roads for speeding in Cambridgeshire revealed as £4m worth of fines issued in the last year

A staggering 108,000 speeding fines have been issued by Cambridgeshire Police in the last three years

An eye-watering £11 million worth of speeding fines have been issued to Cambridgeshire drivers in the last three years, with £4m handed out this past year.

Between April 2023 and April 2024, 36,210 NIPs (Notes of Intended Prosecution) were handed to drivers by Cambridgeshire Police.

New data obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information requests also reveals the top 20 roads where drivers are most likely to be caught speeding in the county.

The worst being the A14 in Fenstanton, where 4,353 NIPS were handed to drivers in the last 12-months.

Between 2021/22, police issued a total of 38,147 speeding fines to motorists and a further 33,775 the following year.

On the top 20 roads in Cambridgeshire where drivers have been caught speeding in the last year, 13,647 drivers were caught by a variable speed camera.

Unlike average speed cameras, these aren’t typically operational all the time. They’re usually activated when the speed limit is lowered due to congestion or hazardous weather conditions.

A further 10,211 were caught on the 20 roads by average speed cameras which work by recording speed at two different points.

According to AA, they don’t capture speed in a single flash - instead, they monitor speed over a length of road.

Fixed speed cameras captured 6,283 offences. These are devices installed in one place and often used to detect speeding and red-light violations in areas with a high risk of collisions.

1,304 drivers were also caught with Mobile Speed Cameras.

Here are the 20 roads in Cambridgeshire where drivers have been caught speeding in the last year 2023/24

Location

Number of NIPs issued (Note of Intended Prosecution)

A14, W/B MP 0829B, Fenstanton

4353

A14, W/B MP 0772B, Offord Cluny

3761

A1139 Fletton Parkway, Eastbound, Peterborough

3347

A1, S/B MP 2043B, Alconbury

3052

A14 Eastbound, Bythorn

2958

A1, Gt North Road, Northbound (Roadworks), Water Newton

2574

A1134 Elizabeth Way, southbound, Cambridge

1690

A14, W/B MP 0727B, Buckden

1527

A1, Gt North Road, Southbound (Roadworks), Alwalton

1258

A605 Eastbound, between Elton and jnc with A1

969

A14, E/B MP 0917A, Bar Hill

954

A605 Westbound, between jnc with A1 and Elton

930

A15 Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough

898

A1 Great North Road (Southbound), Buckden

635

A1307, near Horseheath Green, Westbound, Horseheath

605

A1307, near Horseheath Green, Eastbound, Horseheath

528

A1134 Barnwell Road, o/s 113, Cambridge

398

A1 Great North Road (Northbound), Buckden

367

A603 Barton Road, Cambridge

339

A1307 Eastbound, (Low Road Flyover), Stukeley

302

According to Government guidelines, the minimum penalty for speeding is £100 fine and three penalty points added to a driver’s licence. Motorists who receive 12 or more points within three years can be disqualified from driving.

Within two weeks of a vehicle being caught speeding, the registered keeper will be send a ‘Notice of Intended Prosecution,’ issued by the police informing a driver they intend to prosecute for a motoring offence, and a ‘Section 172 Notice’, a legal requirement of a registered vehicle keeper to provide details regarding the alleged traffic offence.

Dangerous driving offences in England and Wales can mean up to two years in prison, an unlimited fine, driving disqualifications or points.

If a death is caused by dangerous driving, it can lead to a maximum of 14 years in prison.

