Top 20 roads for speeding in Cambridgeshire revealed as £4m worth of fines issued in the last year
An eye-watering £11 million worth of speeding fines have been issued to Cambridgeshire drivers in the last three years, with £4m handed out this past year.
Between April 2023 and April 2024, 36,210 NIPs (Notes of Intended Prosecution) were handed to drivers by Cambridgeshire Police.
New data obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information requests also reveals the top 20 roads where drivers are most likely to be caught speeding in the county.
The worst being the A14 in Fenstanton, where 4,353 NIPS were handed to drivers in the last 12-months.
Between 2021/22, police issued a total of 38,147 speeding fines to motorists and a further 33,775 the following year.
On the top 20 roads in Cambridgeshire where drivers have been caught speeding in the last year, 13,647 drivers were caught by a variable speed camera.
Unlike average speed cameras, these aren’t typically operational all the time. They’re usually activated when the speed limit is lowered due to congestion or hazardous weather conditions.
A further 10,211 were caught on the 20 roads by average speed cameras which work by recording speed at two different points.
According to AA, they don’t capture speed in a single flash - instead, they monitor speed over a length of road.
Fixed speed cameras captured 6,283 offences. These are devices installed in one place and often used to detect speeding and red-light violations in areas with a high risk of collisions.
1,304 drivers were also caught with Mobile Speed Cameras.
Here are the 20 roads in Cambridgeshire where drivers have been caught speeding in the last year 2023/24
Location
Number of NIPs issued (Note of Intended Prosecution)
A14, W/B MP 0829B, Fenstanton
4353
A14, W/B MP 0772B, Offord Cluny
3761
A1139 Fletton Parkway, Eastbound, Peterborough
3347
A1, S/B MP 2043B, Alconbury
3052
A14 Eastbound, Bythorn
2958
A1, Gt North Road, Northbound (Roadworks), Water Newton
2574
A1134 Elizabeth Way, southbound, Cambridge
1690
A14, W/B MP 0727B, Buckden
1527
A1, Gt North Road, Southbound (Roadworks), Alwalton
1258
A605 Eastbound, between Elton and jnc with A1
969
A14, E/B MP 0917A, Bar Hill
954
A605 Westbound, between jnc with A1 and Elton
930
A15 Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough
898
A1 Great North Road (Southbound), Buckden
635
A1307, near Horseheath Green, Westbound, Horseheath
605
A1307, near Horseheath Green, Eastbound, Horseheath
528
A1134 Barnwell Road, o/s 113, Cambridge
398
A1 Great North Road (Northbound), Buckden
367
A603 Barton Road, Cambridge
339
A1307 Eastbound, (Low Road Flyover), Stukeley
302
According to Government guidelines, the minimum penalty for speeding is £100 fine and three penalty points added to a driver’s licence. Motorists who receive 12 or more points within three years can be disqualified from driving.
Within two weeks of a vehicle being caught speeding, the registered keeper will be send a ‘Notice of Intended Prosecution,’ issued by the police informing a driver they intend to prosecute for a motoring offence, and a ‘Section 172 Notice’, a legal requirement of a registered vehicle keeper to provide details regarding the alleged traffic offence.
Dangerous driving offences in England and Wales can mean up to two years in prison, an unlimited fine, driving disqualifications or points.
If a death is caused by dangerous driving, it can lead to a maximum of 14 years in prison.
