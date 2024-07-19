Tixover House Summer Garden Party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and residents had a wonderful Garden Party at Tixover House on Thursday afternoon.

Singing and dancing, chatting and laughing - I think I can speak for us all, that we all definitely slept well that night.

Having been entertained by Nick Glover singing, having had drinks and tasty treats prepared by our in house chef.

Residents enjoyed being out in our main central courtyard.

They opted to even have their evening meal outside, making the most of the sunshine and warmth.