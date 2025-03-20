Tixover House makes resident’s dream come true

Michael Sidwell, a resident at Tixover House Care Home in Rutland, who served in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Regiment had his wish come true when he was supported to visit King’s Cliffe Airfield Museum.

During the visit, Michael was presented with a piece written by a local gentleman who served alongside him entitled: “Task force to retake the Falkland Islands 1982”.

Michael served at Wittering between 1980 and 1988, before he retired. At Wittering, he worked in the EOD bomb disposal unit and was also a tank driving instructor. In 1982 when the UK was at conflict with Argentina over the Falklands, Michael was part of the Task Force that was deployed there. He was based in the Falklands throughout the conflict. Michael trained for EOD 1971 while serving in Kinloss in Scotland between 1968 and 1978, then then he served in Cyprus between 1978 and 1980. He also served in Germany, Malaya, Singapore, Iceland and USA. As an armourer, Michael created numerous weapon designs.

It was an incredible outing for Michael, his son and his family. Michael, who is living with dementia, thoroughly enjoyed the visit commenting: “I could sit here all day.” His family added: “Thank you for giving my father a wonderful day out. He truly deserves it”. On presenting the piece written by Michael’s manager in the Falklands, his son was full of emotion reading stories of his father during the crisis.

Head of Activities, Caroline Geddes, said: “I would like to thank all those who supported us in making our resident’s dream come true. Doing something of this nature is so heart-warming, to see the difference you can make just through listening and understanding your residents, it truly is a memory I will cherish for always.”

Tixover House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Tixover House provides residential, nursing and dementia care for respite breaks and long-term stays.