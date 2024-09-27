Tixover House Care Home takes a memory walk for Alzheimer’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

To mark Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and raise vital funds for Alzheimer’s research, Tixover House Care Home in Tixover, Rutland organised a Memory Walk on Thursday 19th September at 2:00pm and invited the local community to join and show their support.

The Memory Walk took place in the grounds of Tixover House, looping back to allow the walk to be shortened to suit all abilities. Residents, their relatives and staff all stepped out in aid of a charity close to all their hearts. After the walk, everyone was welcomed into our Main Lounge for refreshments prepared by head chef Tony Sleight and the hospitality team at Tixover House.

Caroline Geddes, Head of Activities at Tixover House Care Home, said: “It was such a success to be supported by so many, the residents who took part enjoyed being a part of something greater. Having recently lost my Grandfather, (a resident of our home), it was even more symbolic to come together to remember and show support and solidarity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ive Alexander, General Manager at Tixover House Care Home, added: “Thank you to all those who supported our homes organised Memory Walk for Alzheimer’s. At our home we care for a lot of people living with dementia and provide support for them and their families. We have a Memory Lane Community, an environment purposely designed to help those with dementia live active and meaningful lives. It is very important for us to mark Alzheimer’s Awareness Month to help support all those living with dementia.”

Tixover

Tixover House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Tixover House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for from respite care to long term stays.