'Tis the Season to be Jolly at Wisbech care home

Barchester’s Rose Lodge Care Home, in Wisbech, got in the Christmas spirit by not only enjoying a star-studded Christmas Party with special guest – the Mayor of Wisbech, Councillor Sidney Imafidon who joined our residents for an evening of musical fun with entertainment by KJ and the Catt.

The Christmas party was in full swing as our residents enjoyed a feast of festive foods prepared by the home’s chef,

Also, a group of our residents enjoyed a trip to the Rosmini Centre to join the local community for a fun filled panto with the festive classic – Jack and the Beanstalk.

Jack and the Beanstalk at the Rosmini Centre

General Manager, Meg Jones said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love to get festive so we’ve pulled out all the stops. It is so lovely to see them all getting into the Christmas spirit, it’s definitely my favourite time of year.”

Betty, a resident at Rose Lodge said: “It has been a lovely day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Christmas spirit. I really enjoyed seeing the Mayor. It was a lovely surprise that he joined us at our party.