'Tis the Season to be Jolly at Wisbech care home
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Christmas party was in full swing as our residents enjoyed a feast of festive foods prepared by the home’s chef,
Also, a group of our residents enjoyed a trip to the Rosmini Centre to join the local community for a fun filled panto with the festive classic – Jack and the Beanstalk.
The Christmas party was in full swing as our residents enjoyed a feast of festive foods prepared by the home’s chef,
General Manager, Meg Jones said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love to get festive so we’ve pulled out all the stops. It is so lovely to see them all getting into the Christmas spirit, it’s definitely my favourite time of year.”
Betty, a resident at Rose Lodge said: “It has been a lovely day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Christmas spirit. I really enjoyed seeing the Mayor. It was a lovely surprise that he joined us at our party.