The only way is by bike: father and son saddle up for 150-mile TOWIE-inspired charity cycle

This August, Paul Robinson and his 12-year-old son John will embark on a heartfelt cycling challenge from Peterborough to Maldon, Essex, in memory of Paul’s late parents and in support of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Paul, who volunteers as an event photographer for the Peterborough based Sue Ryder hospice, has dubbed the challenge the “TOWIE on Two Wheels” ride, and, accompanied by John, plans to cover 150 miles over two days (22-23 August).

Paul explains: “This isn’t just a cycling challenge. It’s a tradition that began in 2020 when restrictions eased after the 1st lockdown - originally as a way to visit my parents in Witham. Now, it’s a way to honour them and give back to the hospice that means so much to me and my family.”

Paul’s father died in early 2024 following a battle with stage 4 lung cancer, and his mother in 2022. In their memory, Paul and John will ride through the county Paul once called home, pausing in Black Notley on the return journey for a quiet moment of reflection, with close family, and to play some of his parents’ favourite songs.

John, aged 12, is already a passionate cyclist.

Paul continues: “Both Mum and Dad were my biggest supporters when it came to cycling. They didn’t just cheer me on from the sidelines - they helped make it happen. Whether it was sponsoring events or helping get the kids their first proper bikes, they were always there.

Reflecting on the challenge ahead, Paul added: “John has grown into a passionate cyclist himself and wanted to be part of this tradition. More than that, he wanted to turn it into a tribute. It was his idea to ride in my parents’ memory and raise funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. And it was also his suggestion to set the bar high - challenging himself to ride 75 miles a day.”

“I wouldn’t say it will be a walk in the park,” continued Paul. “I am quite physically fit - I do up to 5,000 miles a year on my bike - and John’s just active anyway. We are training two or three times a week, as well as doing time trials locally.”

The duo has devised routes for both days through the scenic Cambridgeshire, Suffolk and Essex countryside, with an overnight stay in Haverhill.

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, the only specialist palliative care inpatient unit in Peterborough, provides expert palliative care and bereavement support. Paul’s connection to the hospice runs deep - his wife’s brother was a patient in 2009, and his father left a £30,000 legacy gift to the charity.

Paul shared: “Back in 2009, my wife’s older brother, John, was cared for at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice during the final weeks of his life. He had an aggressive brain tumour, and the support we received made such a difference.

“The hospice didn’t just care for John - it cared for us too. At the time, my wife was still my girlfriend, and I needed help to be there for her emotionally. Without the hospice’s support, I would’ve found it really tough to cope.”

Paul, a passionate amateur photographer, loves using his skills to support the hospice’s fundraising team. “I mostly lend a hand with event photography,” he explained. “It’s a great way to put my camera to good use. I genuinely enjoy it - it never feels like a chore. I work from home, so for me, it’s a way of getting out of the house and socialising and networking, talking to people. It’s really rewarding. My wife joins in when she can too, which makes it even more special.”

Having supported Sue Ryder through various fundraising efforts over the years - and with the London to Brighton Cycle Ride already lined up this October - Paul says the latest TOWIE challenge is a heartfelt way to honour the memory of those closest to him.

Paul concluded: “This ride is about remembering those who helped us ride in the first place,” Paul says. We’re approaching it with a mix of excitement, reflection, and no small amount of emotion We’re pushing ourselves - and doing it for a cause that means everything to our family.”

To support Paul’s fundraising, visit Paul Robinson is fundraising for Sue Ryder

To find out more about Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, visit www.sueryder.org/thorpe