Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Cedars Care Home in Bourne, said ‘Thank You for the Music’ as they celebrated International ABBA Day with a themed karaoke party and happy hour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff, residents and guests dress in their 60’s and 70’s finest; and came together to sing and dance to the most iconic tracks from Swedish Pop group ABBA: well known as one of the most popular and successful musical groups of all time, and who is one of the best-selling musical acts in the history of popular music.

Home chef Julie treated the residents to Gin and Fruit cocktails based on 70’s recipes- which went down very easily- as well as delicious sweet and savoury canapes to complete the afternoon. Resident Maureen said ‘it’s been a wonderful afternoon: what great fun!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior General Manager, Rebecca Aldred said: “Today has been all about celebrating music, with young and old coming together to sing and celebrate. It has been great fun for everyone. It was especially wonderful to see so many relatives and guests dressed up for the party.”

BHC

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

The Cedars Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. The Cedars Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and palliative care for 56 residents from respite care to long term stays.