The Cedars Care Home receives ‘Good’ rating and looks forward to ‘new era’

The Cedars Care Home on Church Walk in Bourne passed a recent Care Quality Commission inspection with an overall “Good” rating after being praised for a responsive, safe, effective, caring and well-led service.

The CQC inspected the home on 26th and 28th March (the report was released on 7 May and rated the home, run by Barchester Healthcare, as “Good” overall.

The report stated that there were, ‘meaningful activities which focused on social interaction and stimulating people’s physical and mental wellbeing. There were clear governance processes in place and the registered manager had good oversight of the service. The service had a shared vision and culture based on listening, learning and trust. Managers were visible, knowledgeable and supportive, helping staff develop in their roles. Staff felt supported to give feedback and were treated equally, free from bullying or harassment.’

The report went on to say “People told us they felt safe. Several people told us they were supported by kind, caring and well-trained staff. People, staff and relatives were positive about the management of the service. A person told us, “[The registered manager] is always welcoming and responsive, they always make time to talk, and I’ve never felt like I’m a burden.”

Also highlighted in the report was that the service ‘improved and enriched people’s quality of life. Several people told us they had plenty to do. A person told us, “The activities are fantastic. There is something on every day such as quizzes and exercises, they even had animals in last week.” Another person told us, “The activity ladies are marvellous.”

In celebration of the rating and to thank each member of the team for their contributions to the home, each team member was presented with £100 gift voucher in appreciation of their hard work.

Rebecca Aldred, Senior General Manager at The Cedars Care Home said: “We are delighted that The Cedars was rated ‘Good’ overall following the CQC’s most recent inspection. The team at The Cedars always strive to provide the best possible quality care for everyone who lives at the home.”

The full CQC report can be read here: https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-135614875

The Cedars Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. The Cedars Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and palliative care for 56 residents from respite care to long term stays.