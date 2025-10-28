Tesco welcomes Fenland Celery: A uniquely British heritage crop now in Cambridgeshire stores

Tesco is proud to announce the arrival of Fenland Celery, a true taste of the British countryside available in select stores in Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, and Suffolk until early December.

Grown exclusively in the rich black soils of the Cambridgeshire Fens, this distinctive celery variety holds Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status, meaning it can only be cultivated within this small area of land, known for its fertile peat soil.

Harvested by hand and grown using traditional methods dating back to Victorian times, Fenland Celery offers a sweet, nutty flavour with a clean and crisp texture, making it a favourite among chefs and customers.

Due to its short growing season, Fenland Celery is available for only eight weeks each year, providing customers with a limited opportunity to enjoy this celebrated seasonal crop.

Bethany Auger, Tesco Local Buying Manager, and Adrian Roche, Tesco Technical Manager, amongst the heritage crop.

Ivaylo Kostadinov, Celery Grower and Product Director at G’s Growers, said: “Fenland Celery is a heritage crop we take great pride in growing. The unique conditions of the Fenland soil and our traditional growing and harvest methods create a celery that tastes unlike any other. We are delighted to see it celebrated by Tesco, and we are very excited for customers across Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, and Suffolk to try it. It is a crop with a rich history that reflects the heritage and quality of British farming.”

Fenland Celery continues to be grown by G’s Growers in Cambridgeshire using techniques passed down through generations. Each head is carefully lifted from the soil by hand, cleaned, and packed fresh for stores.

Bethany Auger, Tesco Local Buying Manager, said: “Fenland Celery is a brilliant example of the unique local produce we are proud to champion. Its PGI status and heritage make it a really special addition to our shelves, and we know customers will love the distinctive flavour and texture that come from the Fenlands’ soil. It is a true taste of British farming at its finest.”

Fenland Celery is available now in Tesco stores until early December, subject to crop availability.

Fenland Celery will be available in the following Tesco stores, listed by county.

Cambridgeshire

Bar Hill Extra, Cambridge Newmarket Road Superstore, Ely Superstore, Fulbourn Cherry Hinton Superstore, Huntingdon Extra, Milton Superstore, Peterborough Hampton Extra, St Neots Extra, Wisbech Extra, Chatteris Superstore, Ramsey Superstore, Werrington Superstore, March Hostmoor Avenue Superstore.

Norfolk

Caister Superstore, Downham Market Superstore, Dereham Extra, Hunstanton Superstore, Gaywood Kings Lynn Superstore, Norwich Extra, Norwich Harford Bridge Superstore, Stalham Superstore, Thetford Superstore, Watton Superstore, Great Yarmouth Extra, Swaffham Superstore, Fakenham Superstore, Diss Superstore, Aylsham Superstore, Norwich Drayton Superstore, Kings Lynn Hardwick Extra and Sheringham Superstore.

Suffolk

Bury St Edmunds Superstore, Brandon Superstore, Ipswich Extra, Ipswich Kesgrave Superstore, Lowestoft 2 Superstore, Martlesham Extra, Sudbury Superstore, Stowmarket Superstore, Newmarket Extra, Beccles Superstore, Haverhill Superstore and Saxmundham Superstore.